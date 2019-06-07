Flooding alert scaled back for Peak District river

A flood alert has been withdrawn for the River Wye in the Peak District.

The Environment Agency said on Friday afternoon that flooding was possible as river levels rose due to expected heavy rainfall and localised thunderstorms.

Low-lying agricultural land and roads, including in the Ashford and Bakewell areas, were said to be most at risk.

However the agency removed the flood alert on Saturday morning, saying the risk of flooding from heavy rain had now reduced.

A spokesperson added: "We will continue to monitor the forecast and re-issue this alert if necessary.

"Further light rainfall is forecast over the next 12 hours. We continue to monitor the situation."