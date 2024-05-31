Snake Pass: Roadworks along busy Peak District A-road set to continue throughout summer ahead of full closure
Temporary traffic lights were installed along the westbound side of the A57 Snake Pass last week – leaving drivers able to use just one lane.
The surface of the A57 has been damaged at Gillott Hey, with the land beneath the route moving.
Derbyshire County Council (DCC) told the BBC that a full closure would take place in the autumn, and apologised to drivers for any disruption caused.
A DCC spokesperson added: “Over the next few months we need to do some monitoring and investigatory works to understand how much the land is moving at the site before we carry out any resurfacing repairs.“As the repairs will also likely mean a road closure, we’re planning these for the autumn to try to avoid any other works in the area.”
