East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport: All the cancelled and delayed flights today - see full list

By The Newsroom
Published 14th Jun 2024, 09:39 BST
If you are flying out today from one of our local airports, your plans could be disrupted by unexpected schedule changes – here is what you need to know.

This is the full list of all the flights delayed by more than 30 minutes, or cancelled altogether, from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham airports, according to Flightradar24 as of 9:25am on Friday, June 14.

East Midlands Airport – average delay 9 minutes

All flights currently departing approximately on schedule.

Are you travelling via East Midlands Airport today? (3D Illustration: boscorelli - stock.adobe.com)Are you travelling via East Midlands Airport today? (3D Illustration: boscorelli - stock.adobe.com)
Manchester Airport – average delay 26 minutes

Tui Fly flight BY2518 to Corfu, scheduled for 7:55am, now estimated 9:55am.

Tui Fly flight BY156 to Punta Cana, scheduled for 10:10am, now estimated 11am.

Ryanair flight FR36 to Carcassonne, scheduled for 11:30am, now estimated 12:20pm.

Tui Fly flight TOM920P to Brussels, scheduled for 12:30pm, now estimated 3:25pm.

Ryanair flight FR3441 to Palma de Mallorca scheduled for 1:45pm, now estimated 2:40pm.

Birmingham Airport – average delay 18 minutes

Easyjet flight U2428 to Glasgow, scheduled for 8:45am, now estimated 9:38am.

Ryanair flight FR663 to Dublin, scheduled for 1:15pm, now estimated 2:35pm.

Lufthansa flight LH2511 to Munich, scheduled for 5:40pm, now cancelled.

