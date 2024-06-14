East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport: All the cancelled and delayed flights today - see full list

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

If you are flying out today from one of our local airports, your plans could be disrupted by unexpected schedule changes – here is what you need to know.

This is the full list of all the flights delayed by more than 30 minutes, or cancelled altogether, from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham airports, according to Flightradar24 as of 9:25am on Friday, June 14.

East Midlands Airport – average delay 9 minutes

All flights currently departing approximately on schedule.

Manchester Airport – average delay 26 minutes

Tui Fly flight BY2518 to Corfu, scheduled for 7:55am, now estimated 9:55am.

Tui Fly flight BY156 to Punta Cana, scheduled for 10:10am, now estimated 11am.

Ryanair flight FR36 to Carcassonne, scheduled for 11:30am, now estimated 12:20pm.

Tui Fly flight TOM920P to Brussels, scheduled for 12:30pm, now estimated 3:25pm.

Ryanair flight FR3441 to Palma de Mallorca scheduled for 1:45pm, now estimated 2:40pm.

Birmingham Airport – average delay 18 minutes

Easyjet flight U2428 to Glasgow, scheduled for 8:45am, now estimated 9:38am.

Ryanair flight FR663 to Dublin, scheduled for 1:15pm, now estimated 2:35pm.