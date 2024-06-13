East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport: All the cancelled and delayed flights today - see full list

By The Newsroom
Published 13th Jun 2024, 09:23 BST
If you are flying out today from one of our local airports, your plans could be disrupted by unexpected schedule changes – here is what you need to know.

This is the full list of all the flights delayed by more than 30 minutes, or cancelled altogether, from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham airports, according to Flightradar24 as of 9:15am on Thursday, June 13.

East Midlands Airport – average delay 15 minutes

All flights currently departing approximately on schedule.

Boeing 737-800 parked on the airport apron, East Midlands Airport. (Photo: arenaphotouk - stock.adobe.com)Boeing 737-800 parked on the airport apron, East Midlands Airport. (Photo: arenaphotouk - stock.adobe.com)
Manchester Airport – average delay 19 minutes

Aurigny flight GR671 to Guernsey, scheduled for 9:10am, now estimated 3:35pm.

Aer Lingus flight EI3323 to Dublin, scheduled for 9:25am, now estimated 12:15pm.

Tui Fly flight BY142 to Cancun, scheduled for 10:10am, now estimated 12pm.

Aer Lingus flight EI209 to Dublin, scheduled for 2:25pm, now cancelled.

Birmingham Airport – average delay 20 minutes

Tui Fly flight TOM913P to Brussels, scheduled for 11am, now cancelled.

