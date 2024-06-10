East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport: All the cancelled and delayed flights today - see full list
This is the full list of all the flights delayed by more than 30 minutes, or cancelled altogether, from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham airports, according to Flightradar24 as of 9:45am on Monday, June 10.
East Midlands Airport – average delay16 minutes
All flights currently departing approximately on schedule.
Manchester Airport – average delay 22 minutes
Easyjet flight U22151 to Istanbul, scheduled for 7:45am, now estimated 9:53am.
Ryanair flight FR3234 to Eindhoven, scheduled for 9:35am, now estimated 10:55am.
Ryanair flight FR1263 to Ibiza, scheduled for 10:20am, now estimated 12:25pm.
Easyjet flight U22113 to Paris, scheduled for 11:15am, now estimated 1:32pm.
Ryanair flight FR2800 to Billund, scheduled for 1:30pm, now estimated 2:35pm.
Easyjet flight U24900 to Paris, scheduled for 2:15pm, now estimated 3:22pm.
Easyjet flight U22059 to Athens, scheduled for 3:45pm, now estimated 5:25pm.
Jet2 flight LS891 to Lanzarote, scheduled for 4:45pm, now estimated 5:49pm.
Easyjet flight U27233 to Belfast, scheduled for 6:40pm, now estimated 6:55pm.
Birmingham Airport – average delay 25 minutes
Jet2 flight LS1209 to Dalaman, scheduled for 4:40pm, now estimated 5:34pm.
Jet2 flight LS1321 to Budapest, scheduled for 4:45pm, now estimated 5:35pm.
