East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport: All the cancelled and delayed flights today - see full list

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

If you are flying out today from one of our local airports, your plans could be disrupted by unexpected schedule changes – here is what you need to know.

This is the full list of all the flights delayed by more than 30 minutes, or cancelled altogether, from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham airports, according to Flightradar24 as of 9:45am on Monday, June 10.

East Midlands Airport – average delay16 minutes

All flights currently departing approximately on schedule.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

IT might be a good idea to check the latest departure changes before heading to the airport. (Illustration: Boscorelli - stock.adobe.com)

Manchester Airport – average delay 22 minutes

Easyjet flight U22151 to Istanbul, scheduled for 7:45am, now estimated 9:53am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ryanair flight FR3234 to Eindhoven, scheduled for 9:35am, now estimated 10:55am.

Ryanair flight FR1263 to Ibiza, scheduled for 10:20am, now estimated 12:25pm.

Easyjet flight U22113 to Paris, scheduled for 11:15am, now estimated 1:32pm.

Ryanair flight FR2800 to Billund, scheduled for 1:30pm, now estimated 2:35pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Easyjet flight U24900 to Paris, scheduled for 2:15pm, now estimated 3:22pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Easyjet flight U22059 to Athens, scheduled for 3:45pm, now estimated 5:25pm.

Jet2 flight LS891 to Lanzarote, scheduled for 4:45pm, now estimated 5:49pm.

Easyjet flight U27233 to Belfast, scheduled for 6:40pm, now estimated 6:55pm.

Birmingham Airport – average delay 25 minutes

Jet2 flight LS1209 to Dalaman, scheduled for 4:40pm, now estimated 5:34pm.