Crackdown needed on unlicensed Uber drivers, says High Peak Taxi Trade Association
Local licensed Hackney Carriage and private hire drivers say the situation has created an unfair and unsafe environment.
Local drivers, who meet High Peak’s licensing standards, are excluded from the Uber platform in their own community.
Passengers are entering vehicles not vetted or regulated by High Peak Borough Council, raising safeguarding and accountability concerns.
A spokesperson for the High Peak Taxi Trade Association said: “We’re not asking for special treatment — we’re asking for fairness.
“If Uber wants to operate in High Peak, it should hold a High Peak operator’s licence like every other firm.
“That way, local drivers could join, Uber would be accountable to local standards, and the public would know all vehicles are properly vetted.”
The association says repeated complaints to High Peak’s licensing team have been ignored.
The solution, they say, is simply to require Uber to obtain a High Peak private hire operator’s licence.
The spokesperson for the association said: “Drivers who play by the rules are being squeezed out. High Peak Borough Council must act to protect both local livelihoods and passenger safety.”
High Peak Borough Council’s executive councillor for licensing, Fiona Sloman, said: “This has only just been brought to the council’s attention so we will need time to investigate before we’re able to provide a fuller response to the concerns raised by the association.”
A spokesperson for Uber said: “Uber operates according to high standards set across the industry and abides by the same regulations as other private hire operators. We engage closely with councils across the country and are happy to discuss any issues.”
The company elaborated and said drivers licensed in England and Wales can legally pick up and drop off passengers anywhere as long as the trip is pre-booked and the driver, vehicle, and operator all have all been issued licenses by the same licensing authority, they said every driver who uses the app has been licensed by a local council and Uber engages closely with council's across the country regardless of if Uber is licensed as an operator.