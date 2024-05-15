All the cancelled and delayed flights from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport on Wednesday, May 15
This is the full list of all the flights delayed by more than 30 minutes, or cancelled altogether, from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham airports, according to Flightradar24 from 9:30am this morning.
East Midlands Airport – average delay 0 minutes
All departures for the rest of today are currently expected on schedule.
Manchester Airport – average delay 16 minutes
Aurigny flight AUR71B to Guernsey, was due to depart 8:45am, now estimated 12:30pm.
Easyjet flight U27852 to Amsterdam, due to depart 1:15pm, now estimated 2:04pm.
Aer Lingus flight EI45 to New York, due to depart 2:30pm, now cancelled.
Jump Air flight GR679 to Guernsey, due to depart 4pm, now estimated 7:20pm.
Birmingham Airport – average delay 14 minutes
All departures for the rest of today are currently expected on schedule.