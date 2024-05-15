Watch more of our videos on Shots!

If you are packing your bags ready to jet off on holiday or business from one of our local airports today, you could face disruption to the start of your journey.

This is the full list of all the flights delayed by more than 30 minutes, or cancelled altogether, from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham airports, according to Flightradar24 from 9:30am this morning.

East Midlands Airport – average delay 0 minutes

All departures for the rest of today are currently expected on schedule.

Manchester Airport – average delay 16 minutes

Aurigny flight AUR71B to Guernsey, was due to depart 8:45am, now estimated 12:30pm.

Easyjet flight U27852 to Amsterdam, due to depart 1:15pm, now estimated 2:04pm.

Aer Lingus flight EI45 to New York, due to depart 2:30pm, now cancelled.

Jump Air flight GR679 to Guernsey, due to depart 4pm, now estimated 7:20pm.

Birmingham Airport – average delay 14 minutes