Residents' 'resilience' praised by emergency services as 'Battle for Whaley Bridge' continues

Residents in Whaley Bridge have been praised by Derbyshire Police for their "resilience" following a meeting on the ongoing mission to save the dam at Toddbrook Reservoir.

Emergency Services and the Royal Air Force (RAF) are still on site to prevent the dam from breaking and flooding homes and shops in Whaley Bridge, with residents still not allowed access to their homes.

Engineers and members of the emergency services work to pump water from Toddbrook Reservoir. Photo: Oli Scarff/AFP/Getty Images.

A meeting with residents was held last night (August 4), where police and agencies assured members of the public about the ongoing operation, and following the meeting the police have heaped praise on the Whaley Bridge public.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Police said: "It was a pleasure to be able to assist with the briefing to the residents of Whaley Bridge this evening.

"Very humbling when a good portion of the Q&A was devoted to recognising the amazing work by my colleagues and everyone else involved in the Battle for Whaley Bridge."

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service has also praised the "community effort" involved in the operation.

Chief Fire Officer Terry McDermott said: "I’ve never seen anything near the public support we’ve had here in my experience. It’s been a massive community effort."