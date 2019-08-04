Toddbrook Reservoir: Latest pictures show efforts to drain water from Whaley Bridge dam

Police said on Sunday afternoon the water level in the Whaley Bridge dam had been reduced by "just over three metres", but that "the threat to life remains very high" with bad weather forecast for later in the day. A yellow warning for scattered heavy showers, thunderstorms and torrential downpours is in force until midnight.

Firefighters carry water pumping equipment near the bank of Toddbrook Reservoir.

Engineers and members of the emergency services assess the damaged spillway of the Toddbrook Reservoir dam.

A police drone pilot flies his vehicle above Toddbrook Reservoir.

Water pumping units are installed on the bank of Toddbrook Reservoir.

