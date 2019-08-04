Latest list of road closures as operation to shore up Toddbrook Reservoir in Whaley Bridge continues

A number of roads in Whaley Bridge and the High Peak remain closed as emergency services, partner agencies and volunteers work to save Toddbrook Reservoir.

Teams have been at the reservoir since Thursday after heavy rain caused damage to the dam wall.

These are the latest road closures confirmed by Derbyshire police:

* B5470 Lower Macclesfield Road - Whaley Bridge from junction of A5004, Whaley Bridge to Botany Business Park

* Chapel Road - Whaley Bridge from junction of A5004, Whaley Bridge to Old Road

* A5004 Buxton Rd/Market Street - Whaley Bridge from junction of B5470 to A6 Roundabout

* Old Road - Whaley Bridge from junction with Bings Road to Market Street

* Reservoir Road - Whaley Bridge (full length)

* Whaley Lane - Whaley Bridge from Orchard Road to Reservoir Road

* A5004 Long Hill from Goyts Lane to Whaley Bridge

* A6 Chapel by pass - Duals from Foresters Way (Aldi) roundabout to A5004 roundabout

* B6062 New Road – Buxworth from A6 Bridgemont to Station Road - Buxworth

* A6 Bridgemont from Junction of B6062 to A5004 roundabout

* Station Road - Furness Vale (full length)

* A6015 Church Road - New Mills from B6101 Union Road to Hyde Bank Road

* B6101 Union Road - New mills from junction A6015 Albion Road to Back Union Road

* Station Road (cul-de-sac) - New Mills (full length)

* Waterside Road - Hague Bar (full length)

* B6101 Strines Road / Lower Hague / Hague Bar Road from Strines to Station Road - New Mills.

Trains remain suspended between Hazel Grove and Buxton, Chinley and Hazel Grove and between Sheffield and Marple due to the situation at Toddbrook Reservoir.

Northern is running rail replacement buses between Buxton and Maccelsfield for anyone wishing to travel towards Stockport and Manchester.

TransPennine Express and East Midlands Trains services also remain disrupted.

Commuters are advised to check with their train operator or at www.nationalrail.co.uk.