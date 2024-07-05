Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After losing his seat as the HIgh Peak MP Robert Largan, who was standing for the Conservative party, says he has helped a huge number of constituents and brought money to the area during his time in power.

This morning it was announced that Jon Pearce had taken the seat with 22,533 votes and Mr Largan only getting 14,625 votes.

However, reflecting on his time in office Mr Largan said: “All political careers end in failure.

“I’ve always said that I’d consider mine a success if I leave with my integrity intact and if I’ve been able to help people, whenever that career might come to an end.

Outgoing High Peak MP Robert Largan leaves with ‘head held high’

“Given the undeniable failures of successive Conservative governments, I wouldn’t exactly say that I am proud of the last 5 years.

“But I leave with my head held high, having helped a huge number of local people, securing hundreds of millions of pounds of investment for our area, and creating the High Peak Jobs & Apprenticeships Fair programme.”

In May while working as MP Mr Largan reached the key milestone of 60,000 individual cas

es raised on behalf of his constituents – believed to be the highest amount in the whole country.

He said: “I stood up to two Prime Ministers. I played my part in defeating antisemitism as a mainstream force in our politics.

“And, of course, I finally got the Mottram Bypass construction scheduled to start in just a few weeks time, after over 50 years of waiting.

“Not bad going, given the circumstances of the last few years.”

He has thanked his ‘wonderful supporters’ and the High Peak Conservative Association which took a chance on selecting a 31-year-old from Manchester.

He said: “I have tried my best not to let any of you down. I hope I succeeded more often than I failed.

“I want to congratulate Jon Pearce on his victory. I sincerely and wholeheartedly wish him both happiness and success as our new Member of Parliament.