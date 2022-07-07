High Peak MP reacts to Boris Johnson's resignation

Boris Johnson has announced he will be stepping down as leader of the Conservative party today, Thursday July, 7.

This follows days of turmoil for the PM in the wake of the scandal surrounding the allegations of sexual assault against the former Deputy Chief Whip, Chris Pincher.

Most of the cabinet including top names like Rishi Sunak, the Chancellor of the Exchequer and Sajid Javid the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care have either resigned or called for the PM to leave.

Boris Johnson will resign from leader of the Conservative Party and leader of the country today - Thursday July, 7 (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

He plans to continue as Prime Minister until the autumn to allow a Tory leadership contest to take place over the summer.Speaking out against the Prime Minister High Peak MP Robert Largan said: “I didn't give up my career in finance and spend every week away from my family to defend the indefensible or just tell people what they want to hear.

"On 8 December 2021, I wrote to the Chairman of the 1922 Committee calling for a vote of confidence in the Prime Minister. I voted against the Prime Minister on 6 June.

“I will not defend the indefensible. It is clear that breaches of Covid restrictions took place in Downing Street and that has been confirmed by the Metropolitan Police and Sue Gray’s report.

“I am also deeply disappointed by the Prime Minister's handling of the allegations of sexual assault against the former Deputy Chief Whip. Again, this is simply indefensible.

“We cannot have a situation where it is one rule for politicians and another rule for everyone else.”

Mr Largan says that Boris Johnson has done some important things during his time in office including: breaking the Brexit deadlock; delivering the Covid vaccine rollout that allowed the UK to be the first major economy out of lockdown; and being the first country in the world to provide critical military support to Ukraine in the face of Putin's invasion.

However, he said: “It’s very clear the country now needs fresh leadership.

“Whatever the next few days and weeks bring, I will continue to stand up for the High Peak.”

