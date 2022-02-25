Public consultation on closure of New Mills care home enters final days

Goyt Valley House, on Jubilee Street, is one of seven council homes for older people under threat of closure due to the potential cost and disruption of essential refurbishment work.

The idea was first floated in 2020 then shelved following significant opposition but the council has now reached another critical point, saying the home must be completely rewired by September 2022, requiring residents to move out for up to 40 weeks.

A 12-week public consultation on the matter closes on Friday, March 4, and councillors will consider feedback before taking action.

The proposed closure of Goyt Valley House sparked protests in 2020.

Councillor Natalie Hoy, cabinet member for adult care, said: “We are keen to hear the views of as many people as possible about the future of these homes. The extent of work needed is significant and in order to ensure the safety of our residents and staff it could not be carried out with people still living in them. Doing nothing isn’t an option.

“I understand this will be unsettling but I’d like to reassure people that no decisions would be made until we’ve heard from everyone and taken their views in to account.”

Across all seven homes, required work includes replacing boilers and heating systems, refitting all kitchens and bathrooms, asbestos removal, roofing works, installing safety sprinklers and redecoration – at an estimated total cost of around £30million.

However, the council believes that even if the refurbishment were carried out, the homes are no longer fit for purpose and do not have the space to use essential equipment, en-suite facilities or the capability to be adapted to provide high quality care.

The authority says that increasing numbers of older people who are able to live independently are now choosing to do so for longer, meaning those in its care are those with the most complex needs.

The consultation presents three options: temporarily rehouse the home’s residents to allow for work to be done; close the home and help residents move to alternative local care settings; or close the home and help residents move wherever there is suitable accommodation.

For more details and the online questionnaire, go to www.derbyshire.gov.uk/care-home-review, email [email protected] or call 01629 531307.