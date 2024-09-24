Union and MPs urge Derbyshire County Council to reconsider proposed care home closures

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The UK’s largest union has welcomed support from a significant number of Derbyshire MPs over shared concerns regarding Derbyshire County Council’s proposals to close up to 11 care homes and eight elderly day centres.

Derbyshire County Council will soon decide upon the future of up to 11 residential care homes and eight day opportunity services for the elderly despite objections to its money-saving proposals from the UNISON union, campaigners, opposition councillors and nine of the county’s 11 Labour MPs.

UNISON has stated that it wants the plans to close the 11 earmarked care homes run by the Conservative-controlled county council to be reconsidered because it believes the proposed closures will be ‘disastrous’ for residents and for those who will need future care.

Dave Ratchford, UNISON East Midlands regional organiser, said: “Derbyshire County Council has outsourced key services to the private sector creating enormous financial difficulties. Costs have spiralled out of control and it’s in a difficult financial position.

Pictured Is Derbyshire County Council Leader Barry Lewis

“But closing eleven care homes as a quick fix for the council’s financial trouble will have disastrous consequences for the people of Derbyshire and will leave future generations at the mercy of the private sector.”

Mr Ratchford added that UNISON is calling on the council to urgently reconsider its plans and that ‘the support of Derbyshire’s new MPs in this campaign is welcome’.

The council proposals include possible plans to close either nine or 11 of the council’s 16 elderly residential care homes to save over £5.2m as well as eight older people day centres to save £1.3m to help balance its budget with a new focus to be placed on services for people with dementia and their carers.

But UNISON is campaigning for the council to reverse its proposals because the union fears they will have serious consequences for anyone relying on essential services.

The council is addressing overall saving proposals to meet an estimated budget deficit of over £39m for the 2024/25 financial year after it stressed it has struggled with reduced Government funding, the impact from the Covid-19 pandemic, high inflation, rising costs, the cost of living crisis, and a growing demand on services.

UNISON says it has won the backing of seven of the county’s MPs who attended a summit hosted by the union earlier this month where they had the opportunity to meet with concerned families and community groups.

These MPs included Chesterfield’s Toby Perkins, South Derbyshire’s Samantha Niblett, North East Derbyshire’s Louise Jones, Mid Derbyshire’s Jonathan Davies, Erewash’s Adam Thompson, Derbyshire Dales’ John Whitby, and Amber Valley’s Linsey Farnsworth.

Erewash MP Adam Thompson said: “We’re deeply concerned by the proposed plans to close eleven care homes across Derbyshire. The decision puts vulnerable people in the care homes at risk and robs our constituents of locally available care services in the future.

“It’s clear from our meeting with UNISON and residents’ families that these services are a vital community asset that must be protected. We urge Derbyshire County Council to think again and put the needs of our constituents first.”

Bolsover MP Natalie Fleet also joined the seven MPs, who had attended the UNISON summit, at a separate meeting, on September 6, with Derbyshire County Council Leader, Cllr Barry Lewis, to discuss concerns.

High Peak MP Jon Pearce also previously signed a joint letter with these eight MPs which was sent to Cllr Lewis to express their joint concerns about the proposals.

The concerned MPs claim the care homes are much-needed care services that provide a safe, secure and caring environment for some of Derbyshire’s most elderly and vulnerable residents and that the closure proposals have shocked residents and families who face an uncertain future.

Two other Derbyshire MPs who did not sign the letter or attend any meetings are Derby North’s Catherine Atkinson and Derby South’s Baggy Shanker who, according to the campaigning MPs, represent constituencies that do not have care homes and day centres subject to the proposals.

As part of one of the options under consideration, the 11 care homes earmarked for possible closure would include: Briar Close, Borrowash; Bennerley Fields, Ilkeston; Castle Court, Swadlincote; Florence Shipley, Heanor; The Grange, Eckington; Lacemaker Court, Long Eaton; The Leys, Ashbourne; New Bassett House, Shirebrook; Rowthorne, Swanwick; Thomas Colledge House, Bolsover; And Whitestones, at Chapel-en-le-Frith.

Under an alternative option, Florence Shipley and Lacemaker Court would be spared from closure, but nine care homes still earmarked for closure would include: Briar Close; Bennerley Fields; Castle Court; The Grange;The Leys; New Bassett House; Rowthorne; Thomas Colledge House; And Whitestones.

The eight day centres which face possible closures under both options include: Blackwell Day Centre, Blackwell; Eccles Fold Day Centre, Chapel-en-le-Frith; Fabrick Day Services, Hilton; Hasland Resource Centre, at Hasland, Chesterfield; Jubilee Centre, New Mills; Queens Court, Buxton; Shirebrook Resource Centre; And Valley View Day Centre, Bolsover.

Results from a recent public consultation – which included online meetings, an online questionnaire and drop-in sessions at libraries – are being considered by the council before any final decisions.

Lilian Rowley, whose mother is in Florence Shipley Care Home, said: “These care homes are absolutely essential. Mum has various health issues including dementia and immobility.

“Having to find alternative accommodation for my extremely frail 100-year-old mum as she comes to the end of her life is unbearable.”

And Dianne Frank, whose 89-year-old mother Mary Biggin lives at The Grange care home, said: “My mum and other residents are devastated at the thought of the home they’ve chosen to live out their golden years is going to close.

“They’re too old and vulnerable to face a forced eviction. Their mental and physical health is already being affected by having this dark cloud hanging over them.

“They deserve respect, dignity and individual choice. This proposal takes all those rights away. We need to fight against this. I have already handed in a petition of over 2,500 signatures to save The Grange.”

UNISON has suggested the council should use its cash reserves to maintain existing services but the council has explained that it has already earmarked some reserves to help maintain its overall, forecast multi-million pound budget deficit.

Council Leader, Cllr Lewis, has also previously said that what is being considered for the care homes and day centres are proposals only and no decisions will be made until the council has heard everyone’s views.

He added that like all councils across the country Derbyshire is facing unprecedented financial pressures alongside an increasing demand for services, particularly for children and older people.

Cllr Lewis explained proposed changes include creating specialist dementia residential care centres alongside day and night respite opportunities to give carers a break and that it is vital the council provides suitable, sustainable services in the future for those who need support the most.

Cabinet Member for Adult Care, Cllr Natalie Hoy, has also said the council does not want to be in this position but like many councils nationwide it is facing increasing financial pressures outside of its control alongside an increase in the demand for adult social care so the council has to consider how it can continue to deliver its required services.

Cllr Hoy added that more people wish to live independently for as long as possible which has led to a decline in demand for traditional residential care and there is a need for other more specialised care.

During considerations, the council has previously rejected a call from opposition Labour Group Leader, Cllr Joan Dixon, and Labour councillors to further investigate subsequent long-term care costs before deciding on the proposed closures.

Deputy Leader, Cllr Simon Spencer, who is the Cabinet Member for Corporate Services and Budget, has said the council’s budget has been affected by an increasing demand for services, particularly in adult social care and children’s services and safeguarding, which he says is an on-going challenge that requires intervention from the new Labour Government.

The UNISON union represents full-time and part-time staff who provide public services in both the public and private sectors.