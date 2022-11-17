Claire Vibert, Jon Pearce and Anna-Joy Rickard have all been shortlisted as potential Labour Parliamentary Candidates for High Peak. Members of the party will now have chance to meet the candidates in the coming weeks before the final selection is made.

David Newton, from Buxton, put himself forward as a potential Labour Parliamentary Candidate for High Peak but was not successful.

He said: “High Peak members are being offered three candidates, one of whom lives in London, one in St Albans, and one in our neighbouring constituency.

David Newton from Buxton applied to be a parliamentary candidate but was not even interviewed by the central Labour Party. Pic David Newton

“When the current Conservative MP for High Peak, Robert Largan, was elected, as a party we rightly criticised he had no previous links with the constituency. And yet now we are putting forward two candidates in the same position.”

And Ruth George, former Labour MP for High Peak, said: “David Newton is an excellent Labour candidate in High Peak.

"Many party members were supporting David and the fact he was not even interviewed is a cause for concern.”

A general election is due to take place in 2024 although it could be called sooner.

The national Labour party said it would not be commenting on specific candidates but a spokesperson said: “We are pleased to have a short list of fantastic candidates for High Peak.

“High Peak deserves the return of another Labour MP under a Labour government to deliver a fairer, greener future for Britain.”

And Fiona Sloman, chair of the High Peak Constituency Labour Party, said: “Applicants applied through the central Labour team.

"Those with the best credentials were interviewed and only then were we sent a long list, but as it was only three candidates we decided to make that the short list.”

She explained this is the first time in 25 years that applications have been carried out in this way as former MP Tom Levitt was re-elected as the candidate, and there was no opposition against Caitlin Bisknell for a later election.

In 2017 the election was called so quickly the central team decided Mrs George should represent the borough again in 2019.

Candidates will meet members on Sunday November, 20 followed by a hustings on Sunday December, 4.