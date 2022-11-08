High Peak council holds climate action summit and reopens green grant fund

Those attending the event, at New Mills Town Hall, were offered advice and tips on saving energy and retro-fitting homes to help with energy efficiency, recycling and reducing waste and local repair cafes, and active travel to help reduce emissions from transport.

A number of voluntary sector organisations also provided feedback from council-funded projects aimed at alleviating the effects of climate change and inspiring more people to take action in their own lives.

Councillor Jean Todd, who leads on the council’s climate change, environment and community safety brief, said: “Tackling climate change is one of the most pressing issues we face so it was great to see so many people at this event who all share the same aim of doing things that make a difference.

High Peak Borough Council’s climate change and biodiversity officer Gillian Wright, left, and Councillor Jean Todd at the event.

“No one individual, organisation or group can mitigate the impacts of our changing climate alone so it’s up to each of us to do what we can in our everyday lives. I was inspired to hear from people across the High Peak about what they are doing, and to learn from the experiences of others, and I know people attending this event found that valuable too.”

She added: “Of course, the council has a responsibility to act and there is much we are doing to make sure our services and activities have minimal effect on our environment. You can read more about what we’re doing both in our own right, and to support our communities in their efforts, on our website.”

The council’s climate change community fund is currently open to new applications for small grants for projects which could reduce local greenhouse emissions and increase natural resilience to the effects of climate breakdown.

Previous successful bids have included work to improve households’ energy efficiency, help for rural businesses looking to reduce their environmental footprint, encouraging local food production in gardens and allotments, and reusing resources via initiatives such as the High Peak Baby Bank.

Advertisement

Jason Taylor, left, from the council's waste management partner AES chats to an attendee about recycling

Applications close on Sunday, November 20. For more information, see www.highpeak.gov.uk/CommunityClimateChangeFund.

“In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together.” – Louise Cooper, editor.