Disley SEND school welcomes MP for tour of new and renovated facilities

High Peak School, part of the Kedleston Group, supports children and young people with autism and social, emotional and mental health difficulties with specialist staff and facilities, small class sizes and protected quiet learning zones.

Principal Rachel Boylan escorted Mr Rutley on a tour of the site, accompanied by student Alfie, to see first-hand the effect of its recent programme of major renovations.

Rachel said: “We have further plans to continue evolving the facilities we can offer, with a real focus on the wonderful outdoor space we have here so watch this space for a mountain bike track, camping field, outdoor reading and sensory areas and much more.”

David Rutley MP, High Peak School pupil Alfie and principal Rachel Boylan.

The school’s transformation already includes the creation of a sports hall and outdoor sports court, a performing arts space and new science, food technology and arts classrooms as well as dedicated outdoor learning areas.

Following the visit Mr Rutley said: “I was very grateful for the chance to visit High Peak School once again and to have the opportunity to see the renovations that have been made.

“Ms Boylan and her team have created a unique environment for young people to receive the education and tailored support that they need.”

High Peak School welcomes visitors and enquiries from interested families. To find out more or to arrange a visit, go to kedlestongroup.com.

