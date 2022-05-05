Organiser of Buxton Spring Fair thanks everyone who supported event

Thousands of people were in town on Monday as the popular event returned for the first time since 2019.

Jane Fletcher, who organises the town’s spring fair, said: “It was a really brilliant day and you could feel the town was buzzing as everyone came out to have a good time.

“There were thousands of people in all parts of Buxton and it has been a great boost for the town to have the spring fair back after two years of not being able to put it on due to covid.”

Jane Fletcher, organiser of Buxton Spring Fair

This year’s event not only had more stalls than ever but more entertainment as well.

Jane said: “The Norman re-enactment group were drawing big crowds in the Pavilion Gardens, we had a concert area set up in front of The Crescent and there were people all up The Slopes, it was packed there.

“The spring fair was on until 5pm but some food vendors sold out at 2pm which just shows how busy it was.”

The Slopes were constantly full says Spring Fair organiser Jane Fletcher. Picture David Dukesell

Jane took over the running of the spring fair in 2018 and had the help of volunteers for two years.

This year it was just her and her partner Trevor Zoppi organising everything.

She said: “I woke up at 3am in a panic thinking we wouldn’t be able to get everything sorted but we did and I think it’s safe to say it was a real success.

“I have had so many people come up and thank me and seeing the streets full of people and everyone having a good time has made it all worthwhile.

Jane Fletcher the organiser of Buxton's Spring Fair

“Thank you to everyone who came out and supported the spring fair, the weather held out and it really was great to be back.”

There is no rest for Jane as she not only organises the spring fair but several other events across the borough in the summer and winter, including Buxton’s annual bonfire and fireworks display and the Christmas lights switch on.

She added: “It’s only May but this week I’ve booked a fire eater for the fireworks in November and already had stall holders who took part in the spring fair asking to book on for the Christmas lights switch on which is great.”