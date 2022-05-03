Buxton Spring Fair returned on bank holiday Monday. Picture Jordan Allcock

18 pictures from Buxton's Spring Fair - can you spot anyone you know?

People flocked to Buxton on bank holiday Monday as the town’s spring fair returned.

By Lucy Ball
Tuesday, 3rd May 2022, 10:41 am

With stalls and entertainment throughout the town, the spring fair had something for everyone.

Buxton’s ever popular Billerettes entertained the crowds, as did morris dancers and live bands, and there was also a Norman reenactment and fairground rides in the Pavilion Gardens.

Can you see anyone you know in these photos from the event?

Buxton Spring Fair

Town Crier Bill Weston and the Buxton Carnival Queen opened the spring fair. Picture David Dukesell

Photo: David Dukesell

Working up a sweat

A Clubbercise and Zumba session took place on the Market Place as part of the entertainment for the spring fair. Picture David Dukesell

Photo: David Dukesell

Best foot forward

The Billerettes marching through town and bringing smiles to people's faces at the spring fair. Picture David Dukesell

Photo: David Dukesell

Performance

The Powder Keg Morris Dancers performed at Buxton's Spring Fair. Picture David Dukesell

Photo: David Dukesell

BuxtonPavilion Gardens
