New ranger with a vision for the future of Whaley Bridge Memorial Park

Trefor took on the role of park ranger almost six months ago but with lockdowns and social restrictions he has not been able to do the things he wanted. However, now those are easing he is looking forward to getting more involved with the community.

The 35-year-old, who previously worked in London, says he is much happier in his new job.

He said: “I’m on cloud nine every day, I’m loving my job and it has given me a new lease of life to be doing something I truly love.”

Trefor Jones is the new Whaley Bridge park ranger and has big plans for bringing the community together in the memorial park

Trefor’s career change began when he started a park management and conservation course with Derbyshire Wildlife Trust at Lyme Park and then completed an academy ranger placement at the National Trust’s Clumber Park over in Nottinghamshire.

He said: “I worked in colleges before, I sort of fell into it after uni but it never made me happy.

“I saw the Whaley Bridge job advertised while I was on furlough last year and just applied for it and I’m so happy to say I got it.

"The people here have been so welcoming and friendly me and my wife have moved up here and I feel really at home here now.”

During winter he was not able to do much with the residents so instead focused on the plants and wildlife and made a frog nooks and be hotels.He said: “The park has been here for more than 100 years and I want people to engage with the space on their doorstep and enjoy being outside.”So far he has organised weekly litterpicks but has plans for visiting the local schools as well as setting up groups which get people out and about in the fresh air.

He added: “This job is a privilege and I can’t wait to get to know the people of Whaley Bridge and give them a park to enjoy and be proud of.”To stay up to date with the goings on in the Memorial Park find them on Facebook Friends of Memorial Park or email Trefor or [email protected]