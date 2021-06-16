Relive your Buxton pub memories from the 80s and 90s at reunion night

What started as a Facebook page to share pictures of people having a good time in Buxton’s nightlife in the 80s and 90s has now got hundreds of members and a reunion has now been planned to bring everyone together.

Peter Grundy spent 30 years in Buxton and has booked The Octagon for next year to host a reunion night.

The 55-year-old said: “Back in the day the pubs were full and Buxton’s night life was great.

"Whether you drank in The Eagle, The Queens, The Foresters, The Gaslight or The Cheshire Cheese you were guaranteed a good night out in Buxton and I just wanted people to reconnect with each other and the music and come together for a good time.”

Peter, who now lives in the North East, made the Facebook group, Buxton pub photos of the 80s and 90s, in 2015 but with growing members the requests for a reunion kept coming.

He said: “I just decided to go for it and I’ve booked The Octagon for March 12, 2022. I know its next year but I wanted to make sure it could go ahead with no restrictions.

"People need a night to reminisce and have fun more than ever now – we’ve all had a tough year and it’s nice to have something to look forward to.”The event will see music from Funtime Frankies playing tunes from the 80s and 90s and Peter has secured Steve James who used to DJ at the Gaslight to do a 90-minute slot as well.

“We are all older, we’ve been through marriages, divorces, had children, lost people we love but music brings people together and it will be great to see old faces again.”

The all ticket event will include a photobooth and a photographer taking keyring pictures.

There will be 500 tickets on sale for the event on March 12. Priced at £20, they are available through PayPal using the email [email protected]

