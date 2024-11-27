New pop up shop in Buxton as Christmas for the Community expands

There will be two venues to get a Christmas Lunch from and now a new pop up shop will be running for a month as Christmas For The Community in Buxton expands.

Back for its ninth year Christmas For The Community will be offering more for struggling families and to help make ends meet.

For the first time in a few years there will be two venues, one at Brick Corner and one at the new Blossom Cafe, which used to be The Tradesman’s Entrance.

More hampers than ever before will be sent out this year to help those in need.

And in other good news the group have now secured a pop up shop in the Springs where presents will be available to buy at affordable prices.

Organiser Ruth Eyre-Barnes said: “I say this every year but we could support the community if it wasn’t for the generous donations from the community.

“Christmas is a tough time and things are so much more expensive than ever before so we are doing all we can to help lighten the load for people.”

This year 125 hampers will be made up which will provide enough food for a family to enjoy Christmas dinner.

Ruth said: “Two years ago a hamper was around £25 now its closer to £40 for the same food.

“And the two venues in Buxton offering a free lunch to those who don’t want to spend the day on their own also need costs covering so it is expensive but thankfully we have been so well supported.” The Freemasons of Derbyshire have donated a huge £1,750 to help fill hampers and buy presents and cover costs and High Peak Comps, formerly Easy Winnings, has also donated £400.

There is a raffle with some amazing prices including panto tickets at Buxton Opera House, clothing vouchers, book tokens, hampers and gym classes and anyone who buys a ticket is helping feed people on Christmas Day.

Ruth said: “This year we decided to get people to sponsor a hamper or pay for a meal at the cafe so they knew where their money was going.

“We’re also really excited about the new pop shop which opens on November 26, for four weeks.

“People have been donating presents and gifts and for four weeks people will be able to come in and get a present for a loved one at a cheaper price.

“This is great as it’s helping people afford Christmas and also the money raised goes back into the Christmas fund.”

This year For the Community is working with partner agencies such as Zink Project, RoFA, High Peak Baby Bank, New Mills Youth and Community Project CIC as well as Crossroads Derbyshire and schools to ensure the hampers get to the people who need them the most.

Ruth added: “This is about helping people not just at Christmas, if a person or family is struggling then signposting them to groups who are able to help all year round will ensure they know about these organisations and are better placed to get assistance.”