Abbie made the town proud when she made the finals for three races at her first Olympics and her mum, Julie, thinks this is just the start of a great career for the 22-year-old.

Julie, 51, said: “I couldn’t be prouder of Abbie and it’s been so nice to see the town get behind her.

"It’s not very often you have an Olympian come from Buxton and the support has been incredible.

Abbie Wood did Buxton proud while competing in the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo by Karl Bridgeman/Getty Images for British Olympic Association)

”People on our road have put up flags and a girl across the street has even done a window display dedicated to Abbie which is amazing."

How Abbie’s journey to the Olympics began at Buxton Pool

Abbie’s swimming journey started when she was three or four having lessons at Buxton Pool.

Following in her mum’s footsteps, who swam at county level, Abbie joined Buxton Swimming Club when she was seven.

Abbie Wood in action in Tokyo. Photo by Francois-Xavier Marit/AFP via Getty Images

Julie said: “We knew she had the talent.

"The swimming facilities in Buxton weren’t what we needed so we had lots of long days travelling to Derby and Matkock several times a week.”

At just 16 Abbie was asked to relocate to Loughborough and be based at the British Swimming Centre.

Julie said: “It was tough but we knew it was the right thing for her.”

While training for the Olympics, Abbie has done a degree in criminology with her graduation ceremony taking place while she was in Japan.

During lockdown Julie said Abbie needed to keep busy as she was unable to get in the pool so she became a refuse collector in the Staffordshire Moorlands.

Abbie, who has also competed at the Commonwealth Games in Australia in 2018, was close to giving up swimming at one point after she plateaued but she stuck with it and came out the other side.

"I would have loved to have been there with her but it wasn’t possible but we watched all her races at home and I’m so proud of her,” said Julie.

Abbie has a few days down time before heading to Naples for her next competition and then will be getting ready for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham next year.