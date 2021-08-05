In October the Government named 32 hospitals which will form part of the 40 new sites and is now calling on NHS trusts to submit expressions of interest to be one of the remaining eight sites.

Plans to create a health hub on the former Buxton Water bottling site on Station Road have been in development for several years. The proposals would see the site accommodating services currently provided by the town’s two existing hospitals as well as other services from local health providers.

William Jones, deputy chair of the Buxton Project Control Board and executive board member for Derbyshire Community Health Services NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Despite the inevitable delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, we believe we’re in a strong position in Buxton to secure this once in a generation government funding.

An artists' impression of how the health hub could look

"We’ve already purchased the three-and-a-half-acre site and completed the outline business case following many months of detailed work involving all 11 partners. We’ve also secured outline planning consent from High Peak Borough Council, so the future is looking bright.”

Regeneration of old Buxton Water site

Robert Largan, MP for High Peak, said: “Improving local access to healthcare is a top priority of mine, so I'm very glad that Derbyshire Community Health Services are submitting a bid for funding for the new health hub in Buxton. It will be a key part of regenerating the old Buxton Water site, and will be a real benefit to the residents of the town."

And Councillor Anthony Mckeown, leader of High Peak Borough Council, added: “Our shared experience during the pandemic has placed a greater than ever focus on the provision of local health facilities. This new hub will offer improvements in the health and public sector services which we and our partners provide. In addition, it will be easier for people to access them from a single, central site.

“We’re well placed and hopeful of a successful outcome as so much of the background preparation work on these proposals has already been done, so I very much welcome and support this bid for Buxton.”

The full list of partner organisations is: Derbyshire County Council, High Peak Borough Council, Derbyshire Community Health Services NHS Foundation Trust, Derbyshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, Buxton Medical Practice, Stewart Medical Centre, Elmwood Medical Centre, Stockport NHS Foundation Trust, DHU Health Care and Blythe House Hospice.