Mission Impossible 7: Video emerges of people jumping off end of railway line at Derbyshire's Darlton Quarry

Video has emerged of two people jumping off the end of the railway line at the Mission Impossible 7 set at Derbyshire’s Darlton Quarry.

By Michael Broomhead
Tuesday, 1st June 2021, 11:29 am

The below video was shared on the Tom Cruise News Twitter account.

Last month, Derbyshire police said ‘unauthorised’ base jumpers were spotted leaping off the set in Stoney Middleton.

They were told two unknown people with parachutes had jumped off a train bridge built for the film and had made it safely to the bottom.

Officers searched the area but were not able to find the mystery jumpers.

The Sun previously reported that Mr Cruise was ‘forced to call security to tackle intruders’ at the site.

On Friday, a train – which will be filmed crashing at the former quarry – arrived in the Derbyshire village.

It remains to be seen if Hollywood star Mr Cruise – who plays Ethan Hunt in the franchise – will be coming to Derbyshire…

