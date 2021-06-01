Buxton Lions helping to raise £10,000 for the new Christie Hospital - in a week

The fundraiser is taking place between June 19 and 27 and the Lions are asking people to walk, jog or run 10k in a week and donate £10 to help them meet their target.

David Brindley, secretary for Buxton Lions said: “Buxton Lions Club has joined forces with five neighbouring Lions clubs just across the border in Cheshire, calling ourselves a Pride of Lions, to raise funds for the new Christie Cancer Hospital due to open in Macclesfield next year.

"For people living around the six clubs in the campaign– Alsager, Buxton, Congleton, Knutsford, Macclesfield and Vale Royal - the new hospital will cut travel times by more than half for over 1500 patients each year.

The Buxton Lions are trying to raise £10,000 for the new Christie hospital by getting as many people as possible to walk, jog or run 10k and pay £10 to do so.

"As so many people in Buxton know, this will transform the experience of families currently having to travel to the Christie in Manchester.”

The new Christie will be a state of the art centre and the six clubs are aiming to raise at least £10,000 to fully equip one or two consulting rooms.

A spokesperson for the Christie said: “The Christie charity is aiming to raise £23 million for the construction of a new centre in Macclesfield where Christie patients will be able to receive outstanding cancer care, closer to home.”

The six clubs are benefitting from the fund-raising expertise of two friends of Macclesfield Lions associated with the Macclesfield Rundamentalist Run Club, which is organising a virtual Fun Run, and the Cheshire Cheese Company, who are the campaign’s main sponsor.

The Lions need people to run or walk a virtual 10K distance anywhere at your own pace between June 19 and 27.

Register and donate a minimum of £10 and then sign up for the Fun Run.

David added: “Club runners can choose to be listed on a leader board – hopefully with Buxton runners well up there – and all participants will receive a medal and maybe even a prize.”