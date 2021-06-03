Mission Impossible 7: Latest pictures of train crash set at Derbyshire's Darlton Quarry

Take a look at the pictures to see how the site is looking…
1. MISSION IMPOSSIBLE 7
Earlier this year, the Peak District National Park Authority (PDNPA) approved Jupiter Spring Productions Ltd’s planning application to shoot a train crash scene at the disused quarry in Stoney Middleton.
Photo: Brian Eyre
2. MISSION IMPOSSIBLE 7
Filming had been expected to be complete by the end of May but it is still yet to take place. Jupiter Spring Productions Ltd hasn't publicly revealed when filming will be finished at the site.
Photo: Brian Eyre
3. MISSION IMPOSSIBLE 7
Planning documents submitted to PDNPA on behalf of Jupiter Spring Productions Ltd earlier this year state: “This application involves the temporary construction of a section of railway line and a partial bridge structure on the southern face of the quarry, which a train will run off. Part of the quarry floor will be excavated to create a water-filled tank."
Photo: Rob Wakeling
4. MISSION IMPOSSIBLE 7
Rob Wakeling, who sent us lots of great pictures from the set, told us: "They are currently filming at other locations and a two-week extension has been taken out on the use of the land at Stoney Middleton. No date for filming has been confirmed. A couple of interesting facts I found out was that the trees for the set came from Chatsworth House and the landing pool is being filled daily. All very exciting!"
Photo: Rob Wakeling