Artist creates new colouring book of Buxton's Pavilion Gardens

Artist and illustrator Andrea Joseph, who displays her work in the Gallery at the Gardens, wanted to create a special keepsake for the 150th anniversary of the Gardens and thought a colouring book would be great idea.

The 50-year-old from Furness Vale said: “I love the Pavilion Gardens - it is such a beautiful place and there are so many different elements to it so there really is something for everyone to enjoy.

"This year marks the start of the 150th anniversary celebrations and I thought it would be nice to do something to mark the occasion.”

Artist Andrea Joseph

Andrea who also works in art therapy for vulnerable people has seen the positive outcomes colouring and switching off for a while can have.

She said: "Colouring books are not just for children anymore, there has been a surge in recent years of adult colouring as a way of relaxing and what better way to relax than colouring in the famed landmarks from the Gardens like the bandstand, Octagon and the conservatory.”

The new book, 150 years of the Pavilion Gardens Colouring Book, which is out now, features 15 pages of illustrations all drawn by Andrea.

Some of Andrea's illustrations for the 150 years of the Pavilion Gardens Colouring Book

She said: “It could be bought by a tourist visiting on holiday who can go away and colour while remembering their trip or by someone local who could go out and sit in the Gardens and match the colours of the flowers to the work they are doing."

It took Andrea several months to complete her drawings, taking some pictures she had done herself and turning them into line drawings or starting again with new pieces.

She said: “It forced me to look at things with new eyes and from different perspectives which was nice.”

Paul Kelsall, General Manager of Pavilion Gardens said: “Andrea's book really captures the spirit of Pavilion Gardens. Highlighting the stunning scenery and different spaces that people enjoy here.”

Some of Andrea's illustrations for the 150 years of the Pavilion Gardens Colouring Book

The book is out now and available from Gallery in the Gardens in either A4 or A5 size.

Artist Andrea Joseph has created a special colouring book to mark the 150th anniversary of the Pavilion Gardens