Budding Buxton film makers head to Mission Impossible set in Stoney Middleton

Aidan Rhode, who at only 18 has a successful YouTube channel and has done exclusive filming inside of the Crescent to create virtual tour guides for the Buxton Crescent Visitor Experience, has Hollywood in his sights.

And while he may not be able to head to America, he has visited Stoney Middleton where filming for the latest Mission Impossible film starring Tom Cruise is due to take place and has made a documentary with his fellow Ten Minute Trips presenter Allan Purves, also 18.

Aidan, who has just finished his A-levels at Buxton Community School, said: “Hollywood has come to the High Peak before but nothing of this scale so as a lover of films we had to head down there.

“The money that is being spent must be millions and millions and for what will only be seconds of footage - it’s mad.”

The duo, who have created a series of these short videos around the country, use only public transport to get to their destinations and say they took the bus to Stoney Middleton.

Aidan said: “We walked up the gruelling hills to get to the quarry – I don’t know how the film crew are going to bring a train up those roads, and we spoke to residents and the security guards about the filming too.”

Jupiter Spring Productions Ltd is working on Mission Impossible 7 and the railway line which goes out over the quarry where a train will de-rail for the film has already been assembled.

The filming duo used drone footage to capture the size of Darlton quarry and the plunge pool where the train will end up.

Aidan’s film making skills have also been spotted by the Buxton Crescent and he was commissioned to film the tour guides for the new interactive visitor experience.

He said: “At the moment with the covid restrictions the Buxton Crescent Visitor Experience can’t have tour guides going round so I filmed the people telling the background and the history of the town to go in various points around the exhibition.”

