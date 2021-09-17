Mayor of High Peak to host glittering Christmas ball in Buxton for three borough charities

Paul Hardy and wife Mary will welcome an exclusive crowd of guests to the Crescent Hotel on Saturday, December 4, for a black-tie dinner, entertainment and fundraising raffle, and they are inviting prize donations from local businesses.

He said: “There is usually a ball at the end of each mayor’s term in office, but during my year we are working really hard to do as much fundraising as possible by putting on our own events in addition to the traditional calendar. We’re aiming to raise £10,000 altogether and I’m sure we’ll do it.

“Most of the events we’ve done have been in my ward of Old Glossop, so we wanted to put something on for people across the High Peak to celebrate all that they’ve done for their communities over the last two years.”

High Peak Mayor Councillor Paul Hardy and Mayoress Mary Hardy are to hold a charity Christmas ball at The Crescent.

He added: “It will be the Crescent’s first full Christmas too, so it’s a good way to promote it as destination as well as our charities.

“I think people want to get out and enjoy themselves again, and the response has been amazing. Almost all the tickets have already gone. Any raffle prizes people could donate would be very welcome.”

The mayor and mayoress are fundraising for three causes throughout the year – the Thomas Theyer Foundation, Glossop Mountain Rescue and the Partington Players Theatre.

A former member of Buxton Athletics Club Juniors, Thomas Theyer died in 2013 aged just 18. The foundation was set up by his parents in memory of his love of running, and helps young people with special educational needs or difficult life circumstances access outdoor activities and respite breaks. It is currently working to build a lodge at White Hall where visiting families can stay.

Coun Hardy said: “It’s charity that’s become very close to my heart. Thomas’s mum and dad are just so passionate about it.

"Myself and Mary walk around 40 miles a week across the Peak District, so that’s why we’ve chosen the Mountain Rescue Team, and we’re members of the theatre which has had a torrid time during the pandemic with no money coming in from performances.”

To make a donation or request more information, email [email protected]