Little Cherubs clothing bank to host first 'swap shop' event for children's goods in Chapel

The Little Cherubs clothing bank in Chapel-en-le-Frith was set up tosupport families whose finances had been hit by the pandemic but proved such a success that it is now also helping refugees across the country and overseas.

On Saturday, November 6, it is inviting local residents to come along to the town’s Methodist church, on Market Street, between noon and 3pm, to drop off and take away clothes, baby equipment, shoes and toys – and perhaps stop for tea and cake.

Sally Depee, who launched the initiative while she was furloughed from her role at Rems Café Bar and Restaurant, said: “With furlough ending, the Universal Credit cut, and prices rising, I think some families may be hit even harder this winter than they were last year. We’ve seen an increase in demand and as long as there is a need, we will continue.

Sally De-Pee and Gareth Jones sort through donations to the Little Cherubs clothing bank.

“We’re looking to make it a bigger operation with premises where people can come but in the meantime, with this swap shop event people can come with a bag of things their child has outgrown – or nothing at all – and fill up a bag to take away. Everything is free and family-friendly. Just come and help yourselves.”

She added: “It’s about recycling as much as anything, and making old items purposeful again for someone who can get use out of it.”

The clothing bank is now staffed by ten volunteers, mostly retirees with charity shop experience, who sort through and repackage items dropped off at two collection points every week.

Sally said: “Now that I’m back working full time, its been really good to have more and more people come along to help because they believe in what we’re doing.

Sally Depee's work with Little Cherubs has earned her Derbyshire Beacon of Hope awards.

“We’ve clothed more than 1,000 children so far and people have been extremely generous with donations so the volunteers are working every day to keep up with demand.”

Anyone who wishes to contribute to a Little Cherubs collection can drop off donations at Rems, on Market Street, on Mondays, 10am to 3pm; or Chapel Town Hall on Fridays, 10am to noon.

For more information, see facebook.com/covidclothesbank.