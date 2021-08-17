High Peak children's charity need urgent help clothing 64 refugees from war torn Kabul

People displaced by the Taliban advancing are flooding into the Kabul capital to escape the Taliban takeover of their provinces. (Photo by Paula Bronstein/Getty Images)

Little Cherubs charity was set up at the start of the year to help families cope during the pandemic and on Tuesday evening the charity founder Sally Deepee received a call asking for help.

Sally said: “I was contacted by social services saying could we help 64 children aged between one and 13 who have left Afghanistan over the weekend and arrived in England as refugees with nothing.”In a matter of days the government of Afghanistan collapsed last week and extremist military group, the Taliban took control of the capital city of Kabul.

Since then hundreds of people have been evacuating the country.

Sally said: “People have had to flee for their safety, they are fearing for their lives now the Taliban are in charge.

"They left with nothing and now we have innocent children, too young to remember a life under sharia law, away from their homes, away from their friends with only the clothes they stand up in.”

When the Taliban leaders were in control between 1996 and 2001, they banned many things, including education for girls, television, music and cinema.

Men were made to grow beards and women had to wear burkas, which is a one-piece veil that covers the face and body.

Sally is making a emergency delivery to help support these children and their families.

She said: “We have some clothes and supplies but not enough to 64 children.

"These poor families need everything from prams, bottles, nappies and wipes to clothes, shoes and coats for older children.

"This charity was set up to help struggling families in the High peak who were finding it hard with being on furlough or on reduced hours and the community stepped up then and were amazing.

"Now we have evacuees, refugees and more importantly children from a war-torn country who need our help so I’m asking our community to come together and help them out.”

Sally will be making her delivery to the children on Sunday lunchtime so any donations need to be dropped off at Rems restaurant by Saturday lunchtime.