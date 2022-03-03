High Peak people rallying round to support Ukrainian refugees

It has been a week since Russia’s President Vladimir Putin declared war on Ukraine and since then people have been fleeing the country leaving most of their worldly possessions behind.

But the people of the High Peak have shown their wonderful community spirit and generosity by donating clothes and toiletries which will be delivered to Poland where refugees are being welcomed.

Kirsty Lownds, founder of the Buxton Baby, is working with Emma Whittle from Dove Holes Village Hall to help those in need.

The pair have set up various collection points across the area to take in donations.

Kirsty said: “The response from the community has been amazing.

“It’s only been a few days but we have already received more than 100 bags at our main sorting point in Dove Holes and lots at the other drop-off points.”

The first lot of donations left by lorry on Tuesday night for Manchester where it joined the convoy of lorries travelling to Poland.

Kirsty Lownds and her daughter Willow at Dove Holes Village Hall with some of the donations which have been sent in to help Ukrainians who are fleeing their war torn country.

Elsewhere in the High Peak, the Little Cherubs charity in Chapel-en-le-Frith has already sent donations on to help those which have fled the war zone.

This military attack by Russia on Ukraine comes after months of tensions between the two countries.

High Peak MP Robert Largan has joined 43 other MPs in writing to the Prime Minister to call on the Government to provide as much support as possible to countries neighbouring Ukraine such as Poland and Romania which are the first safe haven for refugees from the conflict.

Criticising Russia’s actions, he said: “The invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces is totally unjustifiable.

“The people of Ukraine are putting up a fearsome resistance that is nothing short of inspiring.

"I am deeply concerned, however, by the clear evidence of Russian war crimes.

“It has never been more important that we stay united and stand up for what is right.”

Kirsty fears the situation is only going to get worse so says she will continue to collect donations to help as many people as she can.

She said: “These were just people living normal lives and now they are being bombed and having to leave their home and their country and I can’t imagine what they are going through.

“It’s scary but I’ve seen the news and it’s showing people are so resilient.

“But those who are leaving have nothing and I think people here in the High Peak want to help any way they can.”

Donations of items for Ukraine are being accepted at Great Rocks social club in Peak Dale; Bury and Hilton in Buxton; Buxton Community Church and Dove Holes Village Hall.

As well as clothes, blankets and coats new toiletries, sanitary wear and phone chargers are needed.