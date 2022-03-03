Buxton residents fear spring of traffic chaos from two major roadworks

High Peak Borough Council announced last week that work has commenced on the long-awaited £3million roundabout on the A6 at Fairfield Common.

As well as tree removal, the initial phase will see utility companies Openreach and Cadent rerouting their infrastructure before construction begins, a process expected to take 14 weeks starting in mid-March.

During that time, temporary traffic lights and other control measures will be in place around the site to allow for safe working, which could cause significant traffic delays coming in and out of Buxton.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Work on Buxton's new £3million roundabout, at the top of Fairfield Road, is likely to affect local traffic flows in the coming weeks.

However, speculation suggests that another long-awaited project, repairs to Long Hill, will also begin at the end of April – this time overseen by Derbyshire County Council – likely adding to congestion on alternative routes.

A schedule for the Long Hill works has not been officially confirmed, but local resident Annie Bowler summed up the widespread apprehension, saying: “It seems they have different people responsible for a specific works project and they do not liaise with others working on a different road projects in the area.

“They might be very intelligent but common sense and working together for the least disruption doesn’t seem to enter into their planning.”

Residents and employers have previously raised their concerns with High Peak MP Robert Largan, and now their worst case scenario is on the horizon, he is stepping up efforts to help alongside the MPs for Disley and Marple.

Mr Largan said: “Six months ago, I called upon both High Peak Borough Council and Derbyshire County Council to work together to ensure that these two main roads into Buxton were not disrupted by major roadworks at the same time.

“With this announcement from High Peak Borough Council, I fear we might be facing this exact prospect, potentially leading to at least eight weeks where both roads will have major roadworks on them at the same time. Such a move would almost completely cut off Buxton and cause complete and utter chaos on High Peak’s roads.

“I have today contacted both councils to request an urgent meeting to discuss this, and I intend to bang some heads together.”