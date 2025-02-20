Derbyshire bin men, grave diggers, parks workers, and street cleaners call off strike – after better pay offer
The threat of strike action involving workers in Leek, Buxton and Glossop has been lifted following talks and an improved pay offer, UNISON has reported.
Grave diggers, refuse collectors, parks workers and street cleaners employed by Alliance Environmental Services (AES), which runs services on behalf of Staffordshire Moorlands and High Peak councils, had been due to walk out next week.
But following last-ditch talks, a significantly improved multi-year pay offer has been made that the AES workers who belong to UNISON are now being asked to vote on.
However, if this offer is rejected, the strikes could be back on, with staff set to walk out on Monday 10 March.
AES employees were unhappy that they were working for barely above the minimum wage. But the talks have resulted in an offer both sides hope might end the dispute.
UNISON East Midlands regional organiser Matt Dwyer said: “Alliance Environmental Services staff do similar jobs to their colleagues directly employed by the two councils. But they aren't treated the same. Unsurprisingly, they aren’t terribly happy about this.
“But the threat of strike action has thankfully led to an improved pay offer that should, if accepted, end the dispute and boost staff pay.”
