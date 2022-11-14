An application was submitted to High Peak Borough Council for 13 banners on lamp posts in Spring Gardens, which are required to promote and support the Buxton High Street Heritage Action Zone (HAZ) grant scheme.

The latest proposal followed a number of previous applications for similar banners where consent has been granted and this was application had recommended for approval by planning officers.

The banners have been designed by Historic England and incorporate the HAZ branding but members of the council’s Development Control Committee said they felt the proposed banners did not reflect Buxton at all.

A planning application to put 13 banners up along Spring Gardens has been deferred as councillors were not happy with the design.

At a meeting on Monday November, 7, Councillor Graham Oakley said: “I couldn’t believe it when I saw the planned banners.

“It doesn’t achieve anything and they are a very poor design.”

If approved the banners would be black at the bottom, blue at the top with the wording ‘Hi Buxton’ on each one.

These are the banners which are planned to go all along Spring Gardens in Buxton until 2024.

Councillor Emily Thrane said: “I have no objection to the idea of the banners but the design which has been presented is totally inappropriate for Buxton, which is a conservation area.”

She asked if the committee could approve the banners but have the design changed but was told by an officer at the meeting that the design was the same being used by by central government for all other HAZ schemes nationwide.

Councillors said they wanted colours which reflected the town’s water and hills.

Chair of the meeting Councillor Bob McKeown described the proposed designs as being full of ‘doom and gloom’ .

If approved the banners would be on street lamps until August 1, 2024 and councillor Stewart Young said: “Having all the banners the same and up for such a long time people will become ambivalent to them.”

The council were told they could either defer or refuse the application.

Councillor David Lomax suggested a letter be written to the government expressing their disappointment with the design and awaiting a response before the matter is brought back before the committee for consideration.

Councillors unanimously agreed to defer the proposal until after correspondence has been sent.