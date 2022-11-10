High Peak Borough Council’s Development and Control Committee met on Monday November 7 when councillors unanimously voted in favour of three new industrial units being built in Fairfield.

Concerns had been raised by council planning officers over the reversing and manoeuvring of HGVs on the site, on the Tongue Lane industrial estate, as well as the layout of parking spaces and issues with traffic parking on the road.

One of the conditions for the development includes a banksperson who would guide traffic out of the site.

The land behind unit 18 - World of Power - on Dew Pond Lane, Fairfield, has been granted planning permission to build three new industrial units. Pic Google maps

A statement for the council’s regeneration team said if plans were approved it would create a positive impact on the economy with an extra £1,394 being spent per year per employee.

Councillor Fiona Sloman had called for the application to be considered by the Development Control Committee.

Addressing the meeting she said: “I support the application.”

She said the applicant has engaged and listened to the community, a highways engineer has removed the safety concerns about parking and she does not feel the applicant could do more.

She said the new development was in a suitable and sustainable location with economic benefits.

Agent Theresa Critchlow said: “ A refusal would deny the High Peak of three new businesses when there is a chronic shortage of jobs.”

The new units will be built on land adjacent to unit 18 and 18A, World of Power and Plasma Biotal Ltd off Dew Pond Lane and will be six by nine metres and 6.6 metres high.

Council members visited the site after it was deferred from last month’s meeting.

Councillor Emily Thrane said: “I see the proposal in the context of jobs and a question of balance over safety concerns.

“If the application does go ahead, a banksperson for the site would be a good idea.”

Councillor Peter Roberts said: “After visiting the site I can see HGVs going in and out is not a major concern and I am very supportive of the application.”

Councillor Graham Oakley said: “I understand officers parking concerns about traffic parking on the main road but having successfully parked on the lane I really don’t think it to be dangerous."