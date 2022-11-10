In August, High Peak Borough Council announced it hoped to have the roundabout on Fairfield Common finished by late autumn.

However, the council has now said the completion date is expected to be around Christmas.

Councillor Anthony Mckeown, leader of High Peak Borough Council, said: “Significant progress has been made in recent weeks following the installation of the temporary traffic lights on the A6 at the end of September and the contractors expect to be able to complete the work and remove the lights before Christmas.

Construction of the new Fairfield roundabout is going to take longer than originally planned

“The drainage works were more extensive than originally anticipated and, between May and September, contractors had to undertake extensive earthworks without impacting on the A6 due to the concurrent closure of Long Hill.

“We’d like to thank everyone for their patience whilst these works are carried out.”

The roundabout will provide access to land at Hogshaw and Waterswallows Dale Lane so new homes can be built. These housing sites, and the proposal to build the roundabout, form part of the housing delivery policies within the council’s adopted High Peak Local Plan.

Government-backed housing organisation Homes England is providing two-thirds of the £3m total cost of the project, with the remainder being met by developers.

A monthly update issued by High Peak Borough Council on the progress of the roundabout notes that all the drainage works for the scheme are now completed.

Two underground storage tanks have been installed and 19 drainage chambers constructed.

It states 40 per cent of new carriageway work has been completed, 2,500 tonnes of stone has been delivered and installed, 300m of kerbs have also been installed as have 600 tonnes of Tarmac.

This month the construction team will be continuing the carriageway excavation and construction works as well as installing street lighting equipment, footpath construction and starting the landscaping works.

The project also has a strong focus on employing people locally as well as using materials from the nearby area, the document says.

So far 80 per cent of the Galliford Try workforce live in Derbyshire, 33 per cent of subcontractors are Derbyshire based and 18 per cent of materials have been sourced from Derbyshire.

