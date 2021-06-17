Chinley charity founder receives MBE in Queen's birthday honours

Victoria Abbott-Fleming, who has had both her legs amputated due to Complex Regional Pain Syndrome, (CPRS), has helped and supported thousands of people nationally since she set up Burning Nights Charity in 2014.

Now her efforts have been acknowledged by The Queen and last week it was announced she was being awarded an MBE for services to charity.

The 44-year-old from Alder Brook, said: “I am so humbled and really proud of how far Burning Nights has come and how many people it has helped so it really does mean a lot to be awarded this.”

Victoria Abbott Flemming has been awarded an MBE for services to charity

Due to covid restrictions the normal letters telling people they have been awarded an MBE as part of The Queen’s Birthday Honours have been replaced with emails and at first Victoria thought it was a joke.

She said: “I couldn’t believe what I was seeing and thought it was a wind up but the more I read the more I realised this was the real deal and I was being honoured for everything I have done.

"It’s been a tough journey and I never would have thought when I set up the charity that this is where we would be now – it’s amazing.”

Victoria’s career of being a barrister and then a law lecturer all changed when she fell down the stairs 17 years ago and she was left with pain that would not go away.

This led to ulcers and one leg having to be removed, but 11 years later when her condition had not improved, her other leg had to be amputated.

She said: “I set up Burning Nights because I wanted to raise awareness of CRPS and help others on their journey.

"Over the years we have educated medical staff so diagnosis can happen quicker and to stop amputations.

"We are the only charity which provides counselling and support not just for patients but their families too and I know we have made a difference to people all over the country.”

The pandemic has postponed the presentation ceremony in London but it is expected to take place at a later date.