Tributes paid to woman who gave her 'heart and soul' to Buxton

Liz Mackenzie sadly died earlier this month and since then there has been an outpouring of love from those who worked with her.

The 44-year-old’s career in town goes back almost two decades with her having worked at Buxton Opera House, as well as the University of Derby and the Buxton International Festival.

More recently she was involved in the Buxton Spa Prize, organising Pump Room Live, working with the Trevor Osborne Charitable Trust and was also the development, events and PR Manager for the Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust.

Liz Mackenzie with the Duke of Devonshire and Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust Chairman James Berresford

Jennifer Spencer, chair of trustees at the Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust, paid tribute to the mum-of-two from Harpur Hill.

She said: “Liz was a great asset and has been involved with the Crescent revitalisation for many years.

"She gave her heart and soul to the project, and was a key part of the project team, attracting significant funding, sponsorship and partnerships.

"She will be sadly missed and our thoughts go out to her family and friends.”

Liz MacKenzie enjoying a drink with friends from The Outdoor Guide

Liz worked for High Peak Theatre Trust, which owns and manages Buxton Opera House, from 2002 to 2006.

Remembering Liz’s work, Emma Oakes from Buxton Opera House said: “Her achievements were numerous, but highlights included the event management for the prestigious Royal Opera Gala in 2005 attended by Prince Charles and the soon to be Duchess of Cornwall.

"Liz had amazing community links and was instrumental in developing our Cavendish Business Club as a way for businesses to support the Opera House.”

Gina Bradbury Fox from The Outdoor Guide knew Liz for more than a decade.

Remembering her friend and work colleague Gina added: “From the moment I met Liz over ten years ago, I knew she was a woman after my own heart and a force to be reckoned with.

“More recently we had started plotting some post Covid adventures which would have cemented our friendship and working relationship even further.

"She was an integral part of The Outdoor Guide Foundation and developing a project with her much-loved Peak District National Park.

"We have collectively lost someone who was a genuinely lovely person with so much left to give and we shall miss her.”

And Trevor Osborne added: “Her loss is deeply felt; she is greatly mourned and we all know that Buxton has lost a lady who has enriched our lives – certainly mine – and who was a motivated and lovable contributor to the Buxton Spa Prize.

"I am sure that I speak for all when I say that she is greatly missed and remembered as the wonderful and beautiful lady that she was; she never demanded recognition although it was richly deserved.”