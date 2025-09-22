A Buxton writer will be reading his work at the London Literature Festival after taking home third place in a national writing competition.

Matt Taylor entered the Creative Futures contest with a non fiction piece on his struggles to access any photos of him as a child as he grew up in care.

The 32-year-old from Buxton says he has entered the competition with different prices for four years but never heard back following any of his submissions.

“Then I got an email this summer saying my latest piece was a winner and I couldn’t believe it.

“Things may not happen the first time round but this has taught me to not give up and keep at it.”

Matt, who is originally from the Isle of Man, grew up in the care system and always accepted he never had any pictures of him as a youngster.

While writing is a hobby he is an award winning music producer and following on from his career successes and an interview with the Buxton Advertiser he was contacted by the BBC who asked about pictures of him in care.

Matt said: “This sparked something in me, I wanted pictures of me as a child and that then started a bureaucratic nightmare of back and forth emails to my old facilities.

“I was able to get them eventually after contacting one of the care workers directly.”

Matt, who recently worked on a writing development programme with film and TV star Michael Sheen, said he documented this journey and it resonated with people.

He said: “For a very long time I blocked out my past and my upbringing but with writing I have found a way to reconnect with my childhood and I understand myself much better now.”

He said there were more than 1,600 entrants into this year’s competition and to receive bronze and be third best nationally is a ‘real achievement’.

“It’s a validation my work is good enough which is great.”

He says his dream is to write a book and is currently in early talks with a publisher to make that a reality.

To read the winning entry, shouting in lower case - so named because of his frustrations but need to remain professional over email- and more of Matt’s work subscribe for free at underclasshero.substack.com