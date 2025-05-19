Buxton FC wants to be a ‘considerate neighbour’ as residents raise concerns
From parking issues to noise complaints residents who live in and around the Tarmac Silverlands Stadium say the club’s growth in recent years is impacting on their quality of life.
None of the residents who spoke to the Buxton Advertiser wanted to be named.
One said: “The disruption caused by the football ground is becoming increasingly difficult to live with.
“Since the installation of the 4G pitch, it’s in constant use: daily, nightly, every weekend with tournaments.
“I understand the club needs to generate revenue and I do genuinely want to see local things thrive, especially opportunities for young people—but it’s come at a real cost.
“There has never been any serious thought given to the impact on residents.
“Parking is a constant concern—there’s anxiety every day about whether we’ll even be able to park near our homes.
“Then there’s the noise, the drums, and late midweek games.”
Another resident said bins are needed on the streets to try and tackle the litter problems and said the sound system is too loud for a residential area and another suggested it was time for the club to move to a different area away from residential houses.
Buxton Football Club dates back to 1877 and in the last few years a substantial improvement programme has been undertaken, with over £1million spent.
Tarmac Silverlands installed a new all-weather pitch, enabling the creation of a full-time education Academy in partnership with Buxton & Leek College and Derby University and around 500 children are now part of the club.
The club also has had plans approved to improve facilities at the grounds and increase stadium size from 500 to 1005.
The Bucks recently offered its pitch out to another club in the league as their own pitch was unsuitable for playing on.
The club also uses the grounds for men’s mental health football as well as a ladies team.
Buxton FC chair David Hopkins said he wants people to bring any problems and concerns they may have to the club.
He said: “We are immensely proud of what we have already achieved at the club for all our community, regardless of age, gender or ability.
“With regards to the comments we have repeatedly tried to facilitate a meeting between representatives from the club and those residents with concerns, to enable both sides to air their views and gain a better understanding of each party’s needs.
“On numerous occasions we have engaged with individuals who have seemed willing to bring this to fruition, but unfortunately, they never have. “If we could ask you to pass on once again our open invitation for this to happen, please be assured we would approach this meeting in the spirit of wishing to be a reasonable, considerate neighbour, whilst hopefully not diminishing the very positive role we play in so many ways for the whole wider community.”