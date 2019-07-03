Boats are returning to Buxton's Pavilion Gardens - here's how you could name one

Buxton's revellers can take the party to the lake as the Pavilion Gardens announce the return of their pedalos and rowing boats on carnival day.

Parkwood Leisure, who manage the Gardens, will be 'soft launching' the fleet of brand new leisure boats during Buxton Carnival - then bringing them back seven days a week during the summer holidays.

Commemorating the re-launch of the much-missed vessels, Parkwood are offering members of the public the chance to name one of the 12 new boats and win a free ride on their newly-named craft.

To enter the competition entrants should comment up to three names on the Pavilion Gardens Facebook post here or message their name choices to the Pavilion Gardens' Facebook page by Friday.

Winners will be chosen the following week.

If Parkwood receive the same name twice the person who commented first will receive the prize - unless it comes from another source where they are publicising the competition.

In that case the winner will be drawn from a hat.

Pavilion Gardens general manager Terry Crawford said Parkwood decided to bring the boats back due to popular demand from visitors.

He said: "It's something customers have asked us about for a number of years - there's been an appetite there for a long time and we've had a great reaction on Facebook so far."

After the one-day launch event during Buxton Carnival the six pedalos and six rowing boats will be a permanent feature at the lake from July 20 for the duration of the summer holidays.

The four-man boats will be available from 10.30am Monday-Saturday with last admission at 4pm and from 12.30pm on Sundays with last admission at 4pm.

Rides will cost £10 for 30 minutes or £14 for 45 minutes per boat.