Outpouring of grief after deaths of three young men in crash near Buxton

The communities of Buxton and Peak Dale are mourning the loss of three young men who tragically died after a two-vehicle crash.

Aiden Edmonds, Peter Eyre and Daniel Leafe sadly lost their lives in the collision, which happened on Waterswallows Road near Buxton last Wednesday night.

Flowers and tributes left at the crash scene on Friday.

Aiden, 25, was from Buxton while Peter and Daniel, who were both 18, lived in the Peak Dale area.

Police said the Ford Fiesta they were travelling in was involved in a collision with a Land Rover. The driver of the Land Rover was taken to Stepping Hill Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Three people die in crash near Buxton

Three men killed in crash near Buxton named

Ruth George, MP for High Peak, told the Buxton Advertiser: "My heart goes out to everyone who has been affected, especially the families and friends of the young people whose lives have been cut short so soon.

"It has been remarkable to see how the community has come together to offer support to those affected. I held my scheduled coffee morning in Peak Dale on Saturday, and was so impressed with all the people who came to see me, from every generation. They are especially determined now to work together to set up regular activities for young people and to seek improvements in their village.

"My thanks to our emergency services who did all they could for the young victims and their families. They were totally professional, very caring and do High Peak proud.

"And thank you to Rev Carl Edwards for setting up a book of condolence at St Peter's Church in Fairfield for people to pay their respects to the lads and to offer condolence to their families. I hope this will be some comfort to them at such a terrible time."

Book of condolence opened at Buxton church after deaths of three men in collision

Rev Edwards said: "This tragedy has struck at the very heart of the communities of Peak Dale and Fairfield.

"Our love, thoughts and prayers are with the families of these three boys and also with the driver of the other vehicle involved in the incident.

"What we have seen among the friends of Aiden, Peter and Daniel is an inspiring outpouring of love and support, and this speaks volumes about Fairfield, Peak Dale and the surrounding communities.

"We need to be strong for each other, and especially for the families involved.

"If anything positive can come from such a dreadful incident, it would be a legacy of people brought closer together, as they share their sorrow and remember with love."

Peter Roberts, a High Peak Borough Council councillor in Peak Dale, said the community was 'absolutely devastated' by the deaths of the 'lovely lads'.

He added: "Our thoughts are with everyone affected.

"The loss of these young lives is an absolute tragedy."

'Young lives cut short'

Flowers and emotional tributes have been left at the scene of the crash.

Heartfelt messages have also been flooding in on social media.

On the Buxton Advertiser's Facebook page, Elizabeth Jane Hill said: "This is so very tragic. Young lives cut short. My sincere condolences go to their family and friends."

Julie Ann Chuffer Jarvis said: "Utterly tragic. God bless you all."

Debbie Dunscombe said: "Such a tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers go out to their families and friends. Words can't express what they all must be going through."

Wendy Walker said: "Three lads taken way too soon."

Julie White said: "Heartbreaking."

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: "We would like to offer our condolences to the family and friends of those who lost their lives.

"Our investigation into the circumstances is ongoing."