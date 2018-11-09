Book of condolence opened at Buxton church after deaths of three men in collision

A book of condolence has been opened at a Buxton church after the tragic deaths of three men in a car crash.

The collision, involving a Ford Fiesta and a Land Rover, occurred on Waterswallows Lane near Buxton on Wednesday evening.

Three men in the Ford Fiesta sadly died in the accident. They have now been named as Peter Eyre, 18, from Peak Dale, Daniel Leafe, 18, from Peak Dale and Aiden Edmonds, 25, from Buxton.

St Peter's Church in Fairfield is open until 5pm today (Friday) for anyone who wants to sit quietly or light a candle, and a book of condolence is also in the church for anyone who wants to leave tributes to the three men.

Derbyshire Police said the driver of the Land Rover was taken to Stepping Hill Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

An investigation into the circumstances of the incident is ongoing.