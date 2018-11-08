Three men killed in crash near Buxton named

Three men who died after a two-vehicle collision near Buxton have been named.

Peter Eyre, Aiden Edmonds and Daniel Leafe tragically died in the incident, which happened on Waterswallows Lane near Buxton last night (Wednesday).

Peter and Daniel were both from the Peak Dale area and were 18, while 25-year-old Aiden was from Buxton.

The Ford Fiesta they were travelling in was involved in a collision with a Land Rover. The driver of the Land Rover was taken to Stepping Hill Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Police said: "We would like to offer our condolences to the family and friends of those who lost their lives.

"Our investigation into the circumstances is ongoing."