High Peak's MP Jon Pearce

Last weekend I was privileged to be invited to Glossop North End for the unveiling of a blue plaque to recognise the club’s long history, including being the smallest town to ever have a team play in the old First Division.

Like clubs up and down the country, Glossop North End is so closely interwoven with the community and history of the town that supports them

Sadly, football and many of the clubs in this country have lost that connection. With ticket prices becoming unaffordable, kits forever changing and the very existence of clubs in their local communities being put at risk through administration or grounds being sold off.

I experienced this with my own club, Derby County, as it entered administration four years ago. Back then I was part of a group of Derby fans calling for greater fan engagement in how our club was run. Sadly, Derby County’s struggles are just one example amongst many including Bury, Blackpool, Charlton and Reading. It is tragic that the game in this country has never been richer but more and more clubs are teetering on extinction. Football clubs are regularly threatened by fraudsters and owners who run clubs in their own interests and not that of the fans and the communities they truly belong to.

Jon Pearce MP at the blue plaque unveiling at Glossop North End

That is why I was so proud to be part of a group of MPs that helped steer the Football Governance Bill through Parliament. It’s long overdue and I’m delighted to have played my part in getting it over the line.

This Bill introduces a minimum standard of fan engagement, so we won’t see instances of clubs being dragged away from the communities they call home, or we won’t see a club’s branding or identify be changed without fan input. The Bill will also introduce the Independent Football Regulator, alongside a club licensing regime, these measures will help ensure a more consistent approach in how clubs are run, and finances are monitored.

This Bill will help clubs across the football pyramid, levelling up the game from the grassroots to the Premier League. We are very lucky to have some great non-league teams locally and with the new football season just around corner I’d like to wish Buxton FC, Glossop North End AFC and New Mills FC every success. We can but dream that one of them will emulate Glossop North End’s incredible achievement in 1899/1900. Maybe that journey starts this season so please do go out and support them all this season. It’s a great day out!