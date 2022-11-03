Council declines to enter auction for land linked to Buxton gateway eyesore

The 3.18 acre woodland plot on Bakewell Road, opposite Ashwood Park, is due to go under the hammer with Graham Watkins & Co on Wednesday, November 9, for a guide price of £20,000-£30,000.

The ownership of the land has long been cited as a complicating factor in efforts to improve the appearance of the area, reduce risks to traffic, and restore safe pedestrian access along what is known as the High Footpath. It is understood the land was recently being held in probate following the death of its previous owner.

The crumbling walls, decaying trees and overgrown vegetation have regularly been raised as a priority by civic organisations and local politicians, and in May this year Derbyshire County Council responded with work to clear the path which lies between the road and the land it sold into private ownership more than a decade ago.

Leading community figures in Buxton have been calling for improvement works on the High Path, left, for several years.

The authority – which is responsible for highways maintenance – said it would also be undertaking a detailed assessment of work required on the route with a view to long-term improvements, but it seems that does not extend to purchasing the land in question.

A council spokesperson said: “At present Derbyshire County Council has no plans to buy this parcel of land.

“We will however contact the auctioneers to ensure they and potential buyers are aware of the responsibilities that come with it and the ongoing issues with the woodland and the wall.”

The auction listing describes the plot as being “of interest to those with amenity interests or environmental/conservation interests, or as a long term investment” and with all rights of way and restrictions in place.

The steep, narrow bank of woodland – which backs on to Solomons View, Silverlands Allotments on Woodside, and Silverlands Close – has questionable development potential but if no buyer emerged at this stage with a view to improvements, it could become a speculative asset.

For more details on the auction, see www.grahamwatkins.co.uk/property/31867956.