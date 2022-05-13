Work on 'High Footpath' in Buxton to start next week

Derbyshire County Council has written to High Peak MP Robert Largan to confirm that the authority will be carrying out work to clear the path, on the A6 Bakewell Road, to ‘improve the appearance and allow a more detailed assessment of the wall and adjacent woodland to identify any hazards present which could affect highway users’.

Work is scheduled to take place in the evenings, starting on Monday May 16.

The news comes after Mr Largan and local councillors Linda Grooby and Tony Kemp joined forces earlier this year to call for action at the eyesore site.

The High Pavement in Buxton

Welcoming the council’s action, Mr Largan said: “The High Path is a complete eyesore on one of the main approaches into Buxton. It’s been an issue for years and the problems are only getting worse.

“So I’m very pleased that, following our public call for action earlier this year, Derbyshire County Council have now decided to do something to clean it up.

“I hope that the detailed assessment they have promised to carry out will show them that work badly needs carrying out on the wall and woodland, and that they will then

prioritise this as a matter of urgency.

Councillor Tony Kemp, High Peak MP Robert Largan and Councillor Linda Grooby at the High Footpath

“I want to thank Linda and Tony for working closely with me on this issue – it shows that if we work together, we can make things better!”