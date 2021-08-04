Two people charged after burglary in Buxton

Buxton Safer Neighbourhood Police Team said a Volkswagen Golf was allegedly stolen during the burglary in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The vehicle was later stopped with help from Greater Manchester Police colleagues and the National Police Air Service.

Layton Doran, 21, of Byron Street, Buxton and Joshua Rushton, 25, of Withington Road, Manchester, have been charged with burglary and aggravated vehicle taking.

Two people have been charged after a burglary in Buxton